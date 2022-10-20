Constellation 1-Day Volume Tops $454,757.00 (DAG)

Constellation (DAG) traded down 3.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 20th. Constellation has a total market capitalization of $164.29 million and $454,757.00 worth of Constellation was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Constellation coin can currently be bought for about $0.0708 or 0.00000369 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Constellation has traded 6.8% lower against the US dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00003058 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000256 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000318 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000010 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000321 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 26.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,309.24 or 0.27621655 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000594 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00010788 BTC.
Constellation Coin Profile
Constellation’s genesis date was January 1st, 2018. Constellation’s total supply is 3,711,998,690 coins and its circulating supply is 2,320,488,685 coins. The Reddit community for Constellation is https://reddit.com/r/constellation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Constellation’s official message board is medium.com/constellationlabs. The official website for Constellation is www.constellationnetwork.io. Constellation’s official Twitter account is @conste11ation and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Constellation
