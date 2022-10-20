Contrasting Auto Parts 4Less Group (OTC:FLES) and MJ (OTCMKTS:MJNE)

Auto Parts 4Less Group (OTC:FLES – Get Rating) and MJ (OTCMKTS:MJNE – Get Rating) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

17.2% of Auto Parts 4Less Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of MJ shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of Auto Parts 4Less Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Auto Parts 4Less Group and MJ, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Auto Parts 4Less Group 0 0 0 0 N/A MJ 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Auto Parts 4Less Group and MJ’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Auto Parts 4Less Group -178.12% N/A -1,130.14% MJ N/A -130.14% -53.50%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Auto Parts 4Less Group and MJ’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Auto Parts 4Less Group $11.02 million 0.64 -$8.07 million N/A N/A MJ $240,000.00 59.93 $3.53 million N/A N/A

MJ has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Auto Parts 4Less Group.

About Auto Parts 4Less Group

Auto Parts 4Less Group, Inc., operates as an e-commerce auto and truck parts sells company in the United States. The company offers exhaust systems, suspension systems, wheels, tires, stereo systems, truck bed covers, and shocks through its LiftKits4LESS.com Website. It also provides tools and supplies, powersports, boat, car and truck, commercial truck, motorcycle, and other parts. The company was formerly known as The 4Less Group, Inc. and changed its name to Auto Parts 4Less Group, Inc. in April 2022. The company is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

About MJ

MJ Holdings, Inc., a cannabis holding company, engages in cultivation management, asset, and infrastructure development business in Nevada. It is also involved in production of cannabis related products; and provision of management services, dispensaries, and consulting services. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

