Cormark Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Victoria Gold Corp. (TSE:VGC)

Victoria Gold Corp. (TSE:VGC – Get Rating) – Analysts at Cormark raised their FY2022 earnings estimates for Victoria Gold in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 18th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now forecasts that the company will earn $1.10 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.04.
Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Victoria Gold in a research report on Monday, September 26th.
Victoria Gold Price Performance
