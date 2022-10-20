Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) Shares Gap Down to $52.37

Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $52.37, but opened at $50.49. Coupa Software shares last traded at $51.34, with a volume of 3,942 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on COUP. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $85.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Coupa Software from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Coupa Software in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Coupa Software from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Coupa Software currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.15.

Coupa Software Stock Up 1.6 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.81. The firm has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.41 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $62.54 and its 200 day moving average is $69.51.

Insider Buying and Selling

Coupa Software ( NASDAQ:COUP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 6th. The technology company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.11. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 43.73% and a negative return on equity of 24.29%. The business had revenue of $211.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.35) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -2.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Mark Riggs sold 5,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.32, for a total transaction of $377,955.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Mark Riggs sold 5,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.32, for a total value of $377,955.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Robert Glenn sold 2,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.20, for a total transaction of $143,918.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $772,885. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,455 shares of company stock worth $1,583,602. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Coupa Software during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. UMB Bank N A MO raised its holdings in Coupa Software by 139.1% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 562 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Coupa Software by 56.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 965 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Coupa Software in the 1st quarter worth $139,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in Coupa Software by 10,161.1% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,847 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,829 shares during the period.

About Coupa Software

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform that connects its customers with suppliers worldwide. The company provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

