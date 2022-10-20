Cowen Cuts MP Materials (NYSE:MP) Price Target to $40.00

MP Materials (NYSE:MP – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by research analysts at Cowen to $40.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Cowen’s price target points to a potential upside of 42.65% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of MP Materials in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of MP Materials from $46.00 to $45.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of MP Materials from $47.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of MP Materials from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.15.

NYSE MP traded down $0.64 on Thursday, hitting $28.04. 1,536,019 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,690,219. MP Materials has a 52-week low of $26.19 and a 52-week high of $60.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 20.39 and a quick ratio of 19.75. The company has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 2.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.69.

MP Materials ( NYSE:MP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.07. MP Materials had a net margin of 49.26% and a return on equity of 25.19%. The firm had revenue of $143.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 96.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that MP Materials will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

In other MP Materials news, CEO James H. Litinsky sold 4,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total transaction of $151,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,603,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,778,765.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other MP Materials news, CEO James H. Litinsky sold 4,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total transaction of $151,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,603,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,778,765.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel Allen Gold sold 85,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.71, for a total transaction of $3,309,705.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,294,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,112,301.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,084,016 shares of company stock valued at $190,276,278. Insiders own 41.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MP Materials by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of MP Materials by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 83,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,689,000 after purchasing an additional 18,886 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MP Materials in the first quarter valued at about $1,328,000. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new stake in MP Materials in the first quarter valued at about $613,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in MP Materials in the first quarter valued at about $131,000. Institutional investors own 71.49% of the company’s stock.

MP Materials Corp. owns and operates rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

