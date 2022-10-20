CQS New City High Yield Fund Limited to Issue Dividend of GBX 1 (LON:NCYF)

CQS New City High Yield Fund Limited (LON:NCYF – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, October 19th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 27th will be given a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share on Friday, November 25th. This represents a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 27th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

CQS New City High Yield Fund Trading Up 0.6 %

CQS New City High Yield Fund stock opened at GBX 52.12 ($0.63) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 52.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 53.09. The firm has a market capitalization of £249.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5,180.00. CQS New City High Yield Fund has a 52-week low of GBX 48.20 ($0.58) and a 52-week high of GBX 58.20 ($0.70).

Get CQS New City High Yield Fund alerts:

Insider Transactions at CQS New City High Yield Fund

In related news, insider Wendy Dorman purchased 37,529 shares of CQS New City High Yield Fund stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 53 ($0.64) per share, with a total value of £19,890.37 ($24,033.80).

CQS New City High Yield Fund Company Profile

CQS New City High Yield Fund Limited is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by CQS Asset Management Ltd. The fund is managed by CQS (UK) LLP. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund primarily invests in fixed income securities such as corporate and government bonds, loan stocks, and high yielding bonds.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CQS New City High Yield Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CQS New City High Yield Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.