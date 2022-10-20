Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) a €96.00 Price Target

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW – Get Rating) has been given a €96.00 ($97.96) price objective by analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 23.62% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €130.00 ($132.65) price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €90.00 ($91.84) price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group set a €70.00 ($71.43) price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €90.00 ($91.84) price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €107.00 ($109.18) price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of BMW opened at €77.66 ($79.24) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $46.75 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.89. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of €67.58 ($68.96) and a 12-month high of €100.42 ($102.47). The company’s 50-day moving average price is €74.13 and its 200 day moving average price is €76.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.62.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment is involved in the development, manufacture, assembling, and sale of automobiles, spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands.

