Credit Suisse Group Trims Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) Target Price to $7.00

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group to $7.00 in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 14.01% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on BDN. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of NYSE BDN traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $6.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,886,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,812,348. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. Brandywine Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $5.95 and a fifty-two week high of $14.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.55. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.17.

Brandywine Realty Trust ( NYSE:BDN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. Brandywine Realty Trust had a net margin of 3.25% and a return on equity of 0.96%. The business had revenue of $124.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 438.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,992,114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622,170 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 10.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,023,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $184,148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250,086 shares during the last quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in the first quarter worth $11,507,000. LDR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in the first quarter worth $5,780,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 75.2% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 802,586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,737,000 after purchasing an additional 344,540 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Austin and Washington, DC markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 175 properties and 24.7 million square feet as of December 31, 2020 which excludes assets held for sale.

