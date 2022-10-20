Creditcoin Market Capitalization Achieves $81.14 Million (CTC)

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 20th. During the last week, Creditcoin has traded up 14.8% against the U.S. dollar. Creditcoin has a market cap of $81.14 million and $9.42 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Creditcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.39 or 0.00002039 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005201 BTC.
- IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001283 BTC.
- The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000597 BTC.
- Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00020094 BTC.
- Electroneum (ETN) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000015 BTC.
- Verasity (VRA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000019 BTC.
- SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0376 or 0.00000196 BTC.
About Creditcoin
Creditcoin (CTC) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 4th, 2019. Creditcoin’s total supply is 599,999,997 coins and its circulating supply is 207,254,279 coins. The official message board for Creditcoin is medium.com/creditcoin-foundation. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @creditcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Creditcoin is https://reddit.com/r/creditcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Creditcoin is creditcoin.org.
Creditcoin Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Creditcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Creditcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
