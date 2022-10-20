Creditcoin Market Capitalization Achieves $81.14 Million (CTC)

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 20th. During the last week, Creditcoin has traded up 14.8% against the U.S. dollar. Creditcoin has a market cap of $81.14 million and $9.42 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Creditcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.39 or 0.00002039 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Creditcoin alerts:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005201 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001283 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000597 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00020094 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000019 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0376 or 0.00000196 BTC.

About Creditcoin

Creditcoin (CTC) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 4th, 2019. Creditcoin’s total supply is 599,999,997 coins and its circulating supply is 207,254,279 coins. The official message board for Creditcoin is medium.com/creditcoin-foundation. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @creditcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Creditcoin is https://reddit.com/r/creditcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Creditcoin is creditcoin.org.

Creditcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Creditcoin is a decentralized credit network that aims to make the bridge between investors and fundraisers. The platform will allow miners (investors) to earn the platform tokens by providing capital to clients, on the other hand, the clients will raise capital by paying Creditcoin to the miners. As the whitepaper reads:”An investment in the Creditcoin network will start by matching offers from investors and fundraisers. A fundraiser will post seeking an amount, interest rate, and collateral. Additionally, the fundraiser will add some amount of Creditcoin to the offer. If is there an investor with matching conditions, the fundraiser and the investor announce the deal to the Creditcoin network. The system verifies the deal's completion by confirming the exchange of collateral and investment. Once validated, the system sends the CreditCoin attached to the investment to the investor.”Furthermore, miners will be able to select credit history parameters to be protected against various risk models.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Creditcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Creditcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Creditcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Creditcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.