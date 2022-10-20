Crewe Advisors LLC Acquires 490 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 1,441.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 524 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SPGI. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in S&P Global by 44.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,370,454 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,047,173,000 after acquiring an additional 9,042,302 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in S&P Global by 43.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,047,127 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,094,191,000 after acquiring an additional 8,234,255 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in S&P Global by 45.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,352,445 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,707,446,000 after acquiring an additional 5,078,366 shares in the last quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. raised its position in S&P Global by 82.1% during the first quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 6,823,072 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,798,688,000 after acquiring an additional 3,075,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in S&P Global by 47.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,476,209 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,476,772,000 after acquiring an additional 2,742,007 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SPGI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of S&P Global to $386.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $423.00 to $364.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $417.00 to $402.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $410.00 to $390.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $395.13.

Insider Transactions at S&P Global

S&P Global Trading Down 0.5 %

In other news, insider Martina Cheung sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.78, for a total value of $1,157,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,616,745.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, insider John L. Berisford sold 13,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.59, for a total value of $4,984,435.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,053,513.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Martina Cheung sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.78, for a total transaction of $1,157,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,616,745.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,150 shares of company stock valued at $10,146,219. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SPGI stock opened at $295.27 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $341.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $351.68. S&P Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $279.32 and a 52 week high of $484.21. The company has a market capitalization of $98.47 billion, a PE ratio of 22.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.07.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 17.22% and a net margin of 38.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.62 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.39 earnings per share for the current year.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 25th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.34%.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

