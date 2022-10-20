Crewe Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Crewe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) by 1,063.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 884 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Comerica Bank raised its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 21,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,732,000 after purchasing an additional 4,732 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 169.2% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 26,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,281,000 after acquiring an additional 16,829 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 29.8% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 51,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,278,000 after acquiring an additional 11,750 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the second quarter valued at about $84,714,000. Finally, Tobam increased its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 131.8% in the second quarter. Tobam now owns 119,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,662,000 after acquiring an additional 68,046 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TTWO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. DZ Bank cut shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $162.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $131.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.28.

Shares of TTWO opened at $122.90 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $124.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.85 and a 12 month high of $195.82. The company has a market cap of $14.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.79.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $1,000.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 8.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and T2 Mobile Games names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content, as well as develops brands in other genres, including the LA Noire, Bully, and Manhunt franchises.

