Crewe Advisors LLC Buys 2,188 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 273.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,988 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,188 shares during the quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Berkshire Bank lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 2.2% in the first quarter. Berkshire Bank now owns 7,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Coca-Cola by 1.0% during the second quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 16,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Fiducient Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Coca-Cola by 2.8% during the first quarter. Fiducient Advisors LLC now owns 5,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Security Financial Services INC. increased its holdings in Coca-Cola by 3.5% during the first quarter. Security Financial Services INC. now owns 4,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Coca-Cola by 2.4% during the first quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 6,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.93% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $73.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. HSBC boosted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $69.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.05.
Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.16% and a return on equity of 42.13%. The business had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. Coca-Cola’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.
In related news, insider Henrique Braun sold 11,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.35, for a total value of $728,313.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,468,981.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Henrique Braun sold 11,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.35, for a total value of $728,313.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,468,981.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Kathy Loveless sold 2,512 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $160,768.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 45,830 shares of company stock valued at $2,939,961. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.
