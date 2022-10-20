Crewe Advisors LLC Buys 514 Shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Crewe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,728 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 514 shares during the quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC’s holdings in PPL were worth $155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wright Investors Service Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PPL by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 79,629 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,160,000 after purchasing an additional 4,077 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its position in PPL by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 63,650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after purchasing an additional 15,129 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in PPL by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 50,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 3,117 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in PPL by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 13,140 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in PPL by 76.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,929 shares during the last quarter. 69.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at PPL

In other PPL news, CEO Vincent Sorgi sold 27,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $828,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,343,860. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Vincent Sorgi sold 27,600 shares of PPL stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $828,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,343,860. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Joseph P. Bergstein, Jr. sold 20,645 shares of PPL stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.41, for a total value of $627,814.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,469 shares in the company, valued at $956,972.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 75,798 shares of company stock valued at $2,254,851 over the last ninety days. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PPL Stock Performance

Shares of PPL opened at $25.19 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. PPL Co. has a 12 month low of $23.47 and a 12 month high of $30.99. The company has a market cap of $18.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.85 and a beta of 0.77.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01. PPL had a return on equity of 6.90% and a net margin of 11.32%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Research analysts anticipate that PPL Co. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PPL Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th were issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is presently 91.84%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PPL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised PPL from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on PPL from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Evercore ISI increased their target price on PPL to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on PPL from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on PPL from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.25.

PPL Company Profile

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 429,000 electric and 333,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 538,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

Further Reading

