Crewe Advisors LLC Has $104,000 Stock Holdings in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Crewe Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) by 1,164.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 7.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,689,615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,353,794,000 after purchasing an additional 387,318 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 98.7% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 181,014 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,886,000 after buying an additional 89,908 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 68.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 190,131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,657,000 after buying an additional 77,500 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 181.9% during the second quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 118,853 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,937,000 after buying an additional 76,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 18.8% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 482,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $199,546,000 after buying an additional 76,303 shares during the last quarter. 85.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

Zebra Technologies Price Performance

ZBRA opened at $261.24 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.13 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $293.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $322.16. Zebra Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $248.17 and a twelve month high of $615.00.

Insider Transactions at Zebra Technologies

Zebra Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZBRA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $4.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.93 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 31.30%. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.17 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 16.89 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Stephen Edgar Williams sold 2,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.50, for a total value of $765,733.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,976 shares in the company, valued at $649,116. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ZBRA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $500.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Zebra Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut Zebra Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Stephens cut their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $510.00 to $495.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $435.00.

Zebra Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.