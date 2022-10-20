Crewe Advisors LLC Has $133,000 Position in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Crewe Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) by 1,557.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,906 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,791 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Match Group were worth $133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Match Group by 68.5% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 273 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Match Group by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 46,953 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,106,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Match Group by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 655 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Match Group by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,896 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Match Group by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 2,833 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.43% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Bernard Jin Kim bought 16,000 shares of Match Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $63.58 per share, for a total transaction of $1,017,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,017,280. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MTCH. Truist Financial lowered shares of Match Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Match Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Match Group from $128.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Match Group from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Match Group from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Match Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.86.

NASDAQ:MTCH opened at $44.94 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $12.83 billion, a PE ratio of 139.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.25. Match Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.38 and a 12 month high of $182.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.38.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.11. Match Group had a net margin of 3.48% and a negative return on equity of 164.13%. The company had revenue of $794.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $802.13 million. On average, research analysts expect that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

