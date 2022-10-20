Crewe Advisors LLC Has $146,000 Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Crewe Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 59.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,061 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $366,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 31.2% in the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 4,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $632,000. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. now owns 67,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,393,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IVE opened at $134.32 on Thursday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $127.33 and a 12-month high of $160.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $139.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.42.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

