Crewe Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Crewe Advisors LLC increased its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) by 1,506.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,409 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,259 shares during the quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Core Alternative Capital lifted its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 181.4% in the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 605 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 75.0% in the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 52.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, Director Matt Cohler purchased 18,710 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $52.99 per share, with a total value of $991,442.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 86,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,601,492.63. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Matt Cohler acquired 18,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $52.99 per share, for a total transaction of $991,442.90. Following the purchase, the director now owns 86,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,601,492.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel David Sorkin sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.94, for a total value of $3,416,400.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 1,474,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,937,759.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co. Inc. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KKR opened at $45.87 on Thursday. KKR & Co. Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.77 and a fifty-two week high of $83.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $39.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.54.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.20). KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 8.25%. The business had revenue of $303.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. KKR & Co. Inc.’s quarterly revenue was down 59.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 48.44%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KKR shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $72.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Evercore ISI set a $65.00 price target on KKR & Co. Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $73.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.27.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

