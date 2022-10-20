Crewe Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Crewe Advisors LLC increased its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 28.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,633 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in C. Nvwm LLC grew its position in Citigroup by 196.3% in the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Corsicana & Co. grew its position in Citigroup by 314.5% in the 2nd quarter. Corsicana & Co. now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new stake in Citigroup in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in Citigroup by 71.1% in the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Citigroup in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. 71.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Citigroup Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:C opened at $43.34 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $83.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.94, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.58. Citigroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.01 and a 12 month high of $72.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.37 and its 200 day moving average is $49.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $18.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.28 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.49 EPS. Research analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current year.

C has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $54.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $60.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $54.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Friday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.96.

Insider Activity at Citigroup

In related news, insider Citigroup Inc sold 4,614,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $167,270,477.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $555,277.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Featured Stories

