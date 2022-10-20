Crewe Advisors LLC Purchases 485 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 521.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 578 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Accenture during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Accenture during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Schubert & Co boosted its stake in Accenture by 71.6% during the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 115 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Accenture during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

Accenture stock opened at $264.92 on Thursday. Accenture plc has a 52-week low of $242.95 and a 52-week high of $417.37. The company has a market cap of $167.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.66, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $281.44 and its 200 day moving average is $291.28.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.03. Accenture had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 31.68%. The business had revenue of $15.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 11.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 13th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 12th. This is an increase from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.83%.

In related news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.99, for a total value of $1,593,687.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 153,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,113,681.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Accenture news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.99, for a total transaction of $1,593,687.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 153,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,113,681.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.51, for a total transaction of $159,855.56. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 26,156 shares in the company, valued at $7,520,111.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,111 shares of company stock valued at $2,145,043 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ACN shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Accenture from $357.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 23rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Accenture from $337.00 to $315.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Accenture in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $325.00 to $295.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Accenture presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $337.60.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

