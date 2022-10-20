Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI) Shares Acquired by Financial Counselors Inc.

Financial Counselors Inc. grew its position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 133,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,822 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $22,396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CCI. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 6.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,925,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,862,864,000 after buying an additional 1,261,426 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Crown Castle by 1.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,909,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,505,466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015,352 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Crown Castle by 82.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,463,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $270,233,000 after purchasing an additional 662,907 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Crown Castle by 18.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,665,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $676,697,000 after purchasing an additional 580,432 shares during the period. Finally, Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC boosted its holdings in Crown Castle by 24.9% in the first quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 1,836,918 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $339,095,000 after purchasing an additional 365,735 shares during the period. 90.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crown Castle Stock Performance

Shares of Crown Castle stock traded down $2.68 on Thursday, hitting $128.02. The stock had a trading volume of 101,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,151,253. Crown Castle Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.82 and a 52-week high of $209.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The stock has a market cap of $55.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.71 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $159.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $172.67.

Crown Castle Increases Dividend

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.97. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Crown Castle had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 22.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.77 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a $1.565 dividend. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.89%. This is a boost from Crown Castle’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is 165.17%.

Insider Activity at Crown Castle

In related news, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $173.60 per share, for a total transaction of $121,346.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,858,040.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CCI. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Crown Castle from $166.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Barclays decreased their target price on Crown Castle from $212.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Citigroup decreased their target price on Crown Castle from $204.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Crown Castle from $188.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Crown Castle from $206.00 to $201.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $183.07.

Crown Castle Profile

(Get Rating)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

See Also

