Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI) Shares Purchased by Clear Street Markets LLC

Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 33.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in Crown Castle during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Crown Castle during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Crown Castle during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Crown Castle by 51.5% during the 1st quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in Crown Castle by 66.1% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $173.60 per share, for a total transaction of $121,346.40. Following the purchase, the director now owns 10,703 shares in the company, valued at $1,858,040.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Crown Castle Price Performance

Shares of Crown Castle stock opened at $130.70 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. Crown Castle Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.82 and a twelve month high of $209.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $159.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $172.67. The firm has a market cap of $56.60 billion, a PE ratio of 36.71 and a beta of 0.67.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.97. Crown Castle had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 22.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.77 EPS. Crown Castle’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crown Castle Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.565 per share. This is a positive change from Crown Castle’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.79%. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is 165.17%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on CCI. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Crown Castle from $166.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Crown Castle to $213.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on Crown Castle from $212.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Crown Castle from $188.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Crown Castle from $204.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.07.

About Crown Castle

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Featured Stories

