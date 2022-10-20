Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI) Issues Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97, RTT News reports. Crown Castle had a net margin of 22.91% and a return on equity of 18.93%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Crown Castle updated its FY22 guidance to $7.36 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $7.63 EPS.

Crown Castle Price Performance

CCI opened at $130.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.71 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $159.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $172.67. Crown Castle has a 52-week low of $124.82 and a 52-week high of $209.87.

Crown Castle Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.565 per share. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.79%. This is a boost from Crown Castle’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 165.17%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Buying and Selling at Crown Castle

CCI has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Crown Castle to $213.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Crown Castle to $195.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $185.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Crown Castle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $191.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.07.

In related news, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 699 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $173.60 per share, for a total transaction of $121,346.40. Following the purchase, the director now owns 10,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,858,040.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Crown Castle

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Crown Castle in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $304,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Crown Castle in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,726,000. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 4,039 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle Company Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Further Reading

