Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.31-$7.41 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Crown Castle also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $7.58-$7.68 EPS.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Crown Castle in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Crown Castle to $213.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Crown Castle to $195.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $175.00 to $135.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $185.00 to $160.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $183.07.

Shares of NYSE:CCI opened at $130.70 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $159.88 and its 200 day moving average is $172.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Crown Castle has a 1 year low of $124.82 and a 1 year high of $209.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.71 and a beta of 0.67.

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.97. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Crown Castle had a net margin of 22.91% and a return on equity of 18.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.77 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Crown Castle will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.565 per share. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.79%. This is a boost from Crown Castle’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is presently 165.17%.

In other Crown Castle news, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 699 shares of Crown Castle stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $173.60 per share, with a total value of $121,346.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,858,040.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CCI. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Castle in the second quarter worth about $304,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Crown Castle in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,726,000. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Crown Castle by 17.8% in the second quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 4,039 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $680,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Crown Castle by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

