CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRT.UN) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $16.60

Shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRT.UN – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$16.60 and traded as low as C$15.00. CT Real Estate Investment Trust shares last traded at C$15.14, with a volume of 100,674 shares traded.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. CIBC reduced their target price on CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$17.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.50 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their target price on CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.00 to C$18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th.
CT Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.78. The stock has a market cap of C$3.46 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$15.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$16.59.
CT Real Estate Investment Trust Dividend Announcement
About CT Real Estate Investment Trust
CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX:CRT.UN) is an unincorporated, closed-end real estate investment trust formed to own income-producing commercial properties primarily located in Canada. Its portfolio is comprised of over 325 properties totaling approximately 26 million square feet of GLA, consisting primarily of retail properties located across Canada.
Recommended Stories
- Kinder Morgan Results Benefit From Geopolitical Tailwinds
- This Is Why Mullen Automotive Jumped 50% In One Day
- Can Molina Healthcare Sustain Its Market-Beating Rally?
- Cardinal Health Clears Base, But Can It Maintain Uptrend?
- 3 ‘Luxury’ Brands Designed to Beat Inflation
Receive News & Ratings for CT Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CT Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.