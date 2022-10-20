CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRT.UN) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $16.60

Shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRT.UN – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$16.60 and traded as low as C$15.00. CT Real Estate Investment Trust shares last traded at C$15.14, with a volume of 100,674 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. CIBC reduced their target price on CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$17.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.50 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their target price on CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.00 to C$18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th.

Get CT Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

CT Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.78. The stock has a market cap of C$3.46 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$15.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$16.59.

CT Real Estate Investment Trust Dividend Announcement

About CT Real Estate Investment Trust

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0723 per share. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. CT Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.44%.

(Get Rating)

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX:CRT.UN) is an unincorporated, closed-end real estate investment trust formed to own income-producing commercial properties primarily located in Canada. Its portfolio is comprised of over 325 properties totaling approximately 26 million square feet of GLA, consisting primarily of retail properties located across Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CT Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CT Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.