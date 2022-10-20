CUBE (ITAMCUBE) Price Hits $0.0882

CUBE (ITAMCUBE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 20th. CUBE has a total market cap of $52.91 million and approximately $134,966.00 worth of CUBE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, CUBE has traded down 1.8% against the dollar. One CUBE token can currently be bought for $0.0882 or 0.00000463 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About CUBE

CUBE launched on January 6th, 2022. CUBE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 600,000,000 tokens. The official message board for CUBE is medium.com/@cubeintel. CUBE’s official Twitter account is @itamcube and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for CUBE is itamcube.com.

Buying and Selling CUBE

According to CryptoCompare, “CUBE Staking is an essential way of contributing to CUBE’s blockchain ecosystem and maintaining its security by locking away CUBE. And the participants will receive rewards in return according to the amount of CUBE staked.$ITAMCUBE will be used as the Native Coin on CUBE Chain. In other words, $ITAMCUBE will be used to pay the transaction fees when creating and executing smart contracts, and/or transferring virtual assets. $ITAMCUBE is what network users use to pay for nodes that process the requested operation.”

