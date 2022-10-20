CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Sold by Twin Capital Management Inc.

Twin Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,841 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 657 shares during the quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $3,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CVS. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 2.8% during the first quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,328 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 1.1% during the first quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. now owns 72,680 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $7,356,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the first quarter worth approximately $68,000. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the second quarter worth approximately $795,000. Finally, Eastern Bank increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 2.2% during the second quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 6,917 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. 77.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on CVS Health from $113.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on CVS Health from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on CVS Health from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on CVS Health from $127.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on CVS Health from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.57.

CVS Health Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of CVS stock traded down $0.47 during trading on Thursday, reaching $91.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 124,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,715,596. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $119.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $98.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.71. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $85.00 and a 1-year high of $111.25.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $80.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.38 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.42 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.53 EPS for the current year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 20th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.77%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 22,541 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total transaction of $2,344,264.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 109,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,355,032. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CVS Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.