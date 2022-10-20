CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) Price Target Cut to $118.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at Bank of America from $122.00 to $118.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the pharmacy operator’s stock. Bank of America‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 28.74% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $113.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.57.

CVS Health Stock Performance

CVS remained flat at $91.66 during trading on Thursday. 50,537 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,715,596. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. CVS Health has a 12 month low of $85.00 and a 12 month high of $111.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $98.85 and its 200 day moving average is $97.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.71.

Insider Transactions at CVS Health

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $80.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.38 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 15.19%. CVS Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.42 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that CVS Health will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 22,541 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total value of $2,344,264.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,355,032. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CVS Health

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 1.0% in the first quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 26,017 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,633,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 92.9% in the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 377,875 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $38,245,000 after purchasing an additional 181,966 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A. raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 3.0% in the first quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 79,278 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $8,024,000 after purchasing an additional 2,346 shares during the period. TIAA FSB raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 1.4% in the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 55,306 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $5,553,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 7.2% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 31,801 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,219,000 after purchasing an additional 2,135 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Featured Stories

