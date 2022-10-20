CX Institutional Cuts Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

CX Institutional trimmed its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 44.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,229 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,008 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $4,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. TownSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 3,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the period. HYA Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. HYA Advisors Inc now owns 40,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,010,000 after purchasing an additional 1,703 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,046,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,964,000 after purchasing an additional 456,341 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 748.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 24,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,670,000 after buying an additional 21,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 7.1% in the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of VOE stock traded down $0.96 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $124.54. The company had a trading volume of 7,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 513,707. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $119.81 and a twelve month high of $154.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.08.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

