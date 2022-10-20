CX Institutional Decreases Stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

CX Institutional lessened its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,710 shares of the company’s stock after selling 844 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional owned 0.09% of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF worth $3,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MGC. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA MGC traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $128.68. 5,859 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 164,672. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $121.30 and a twelve month high of $170.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.57.

