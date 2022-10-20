CX Institutional Grows Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 65.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 398,336 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 157,175 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for about 1.8% of CX Institutional’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. CX Institutional’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $23,442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Latitude Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 48.1% in the first quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 8,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 2,797 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.8% in the second quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 1,666,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,058,000 after purchasing an additional 120,510 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 25.2% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 31,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,851,000 after buying an additional 6,328 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 309,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,489,000 after buying an additional 14,190 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.8% during the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 1,127,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,405,000 after purchasing an additional 61,368 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of IEFA traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $53.61. 11,394,095 shares of the company traded hands. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $56.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.68.

