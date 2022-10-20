CX Institutional Grows Position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

CX Institutional grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Get Rating) by 40.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 71,438 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,696 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF makes up about 1.0% of CX Institutional’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. CX Institutional owned 0.13% of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF worth $12,980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MGK. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 229.3% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 148.6% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:MGK traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $177.05. 21,776 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 387,827. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $165.89 and a 1 year high of $266.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $191.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $196.54.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.