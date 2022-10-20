CX Institutional Has $8.88 Million Stock Position in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged (BATS:IGHG)

CX Institutional reduced its position in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged (BATS:IGHG – Get Rating) by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 128,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,319 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged were worth $8,879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IGHG. Fortress Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged by 1,248.6% in the second quarter. Fortress Wealth Management Inc. now owns 57,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,967,000 after buying an additional 53,142 shares during the period. Capital Advantage Inc. increased its stake in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged by 4.3% in the second quarter. Capital Advantage Inc. now owns 659,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,609,000 after purchasing an additional 27,209 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged in the second quarter worth $81,000. Empirical Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged in the 2nd quarter valued at $429,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 821,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,333,000 after buying an additional 105,866 shares during the period.

ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $68.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,538 shares. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $69.26 and a 200 day moving average of $70.01. ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged has a 12 month low of $75.13 and a 12 month high of $78.88.

