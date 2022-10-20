CX Institutional Purchases 43,380 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

CX Institutional increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating) by 52.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 126,658 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,380 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $6,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the first quarter worth $26,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. City Holding Co. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 58.7% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:JPST remained flat at $50.08 during trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 3,126,337 shares. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.14.

