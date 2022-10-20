CX Institutional Purchases New Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 21,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,591,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Peoples Financial Services CORP. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $44,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM traded down $1.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $170.19. The company had a trading volume of 1,022,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,634,390. The company has a fifty day moving average of $180.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $181.95. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $162.50 and a 12 month high of $244.46.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.