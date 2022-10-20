Cypress Development (CVE:CYP) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $1.24

Cypress Development Corp. (CVE:CYP – Get Rating) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$1.24 and traded as high as C$1.25. Cypress Development shares last traded at C$1.25, with a volume of 21,087 shares traded.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$172.90 million and a P/E ratio of -48.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 34.04 and a current ratio of 34.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$1.23 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.33.

Cypress Development Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in the United States and Canada. It explores for lithium, zinc, and silver deposits. The company's flagship project is the Clayton Valley project that covers an area of approximately 5,430 acres located in southwest Nevada.

