D-Wave Quantum (NYSE:QBTS) Shares Gap Up to $5.04

D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NYSE:QBTS – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $5.04, but opened at $5.27. D-Wave Quantum shares last traded at $5.27, with a volume of 100 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on QBTS shares. Westpark Capital started coverage on shares of D-Wave Quantum in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of D-Wave Quantum in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of D-Wave Quantum in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company.

D-Wave Quantum Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.42.

About D-Wave Quantum

D-Wave Quantum ( NYSE:QBTS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.37 million for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that D-Wave Quantum Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

D-Wave Quantum Inc develops and delivers quantum computing systems, software, and services worldwide. The company offers Advantage, a fifth-generation quantum computer; Launch, a quantum computing onboarding service; Ocean a full suite of open-source programming tools; and Leap, a cloud-based service that provides real-time access to a live quantum computer, as well as access to Advantage, hybrid solvers, the Ocean software development kit, live code, demos, learning resources, and a vibrant developer community.

Further Reading

