DAO Maker (DAO) Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $145.50 Million

DAO Maker (DAO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 20th. Over the last week, DAO Maker has traded up 1% against the dollar. DAO Maker has a market capitalization of $145.50 million and approximately $1.71 million worth of DAO Maker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DAO Maker token can now be bought for $1.28 or 0.00006732 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About DAO Maker

DAO Maker launched on February 9th, 2021. DAO Maker’s total supply is 274,810,687 tokens and its circulating supply is 113,490,000 tokens. DAO Maker’s official Twitter account is @thedaomaker and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DAO Maker is daomaker.com. The official message board for DAO Maker is medium.com/daomaker.

Buying and Selling DAO Maker

According to CryptoCompare, “DAO Maker Token is the governance token of the DAO Maker Ecosystem built on Ethereum, allowing holders to govern the ecosystem. The DAO Maker Token aims to create a decentralized ecosystem, enabling a go-to platform for retail venture investing in equity and tokens.DAO Maker creates growth technologies and funding frameworks for startups, while simultaneously reducing risks for investors.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAO Maker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAO Maker should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DAO Maker using one of the exchanges listed above.

