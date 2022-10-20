Darktrace (OTC:DRKTF) Trading 20.5% Higher

Darktrace plc (OTC:DRKTF – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 20.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $4.00 and last traded at $4.00. 1,335 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 19,646 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.32.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Darktrace in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Darktrace from GBX 650 ($7.85) to GBX 450 ($5.44) in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Darktrace in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Darktrace in a research note on Friday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Darktrace from GBX 1,000 ($12.08) to GBX 600 ($7.25) in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $456.67.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.64.

Darktrace plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and sale of cyber-threat defense technology solutions in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its products include Darktrace PREVENT, an attack surface management that continuously monitors attack surface for risks, high-impact vulnerabilities and external threats; and Darktrace DETECT, which analyzes thousands of metrics to reveal subtle deviations that may signal an evolving threat, including unknown techniques and novel malware, as well as installs in minutes, identifies threats, and avoids disruption.

