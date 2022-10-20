Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) PT Lowered to $108.00 at Mizuho

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Mizuho from $130.00 to $108.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock.

DDOG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Datadog from $159.00 to $155.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on shares of Datadog in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $143.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Datadog from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Datadog from $170.00 to $140.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated an outperform rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Datadog in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Datadog has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $144.88.

Datadog Stock Performance

NASDAQ DDOG opened at $79.00 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.03. Datadog has a 12-month low of $75.54 and a 12-month high of $199.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $25.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 7,907.91 and a beta of 1.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at Datadog

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $406.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $381.28 million. Datadog had a net margin of 0.48% and a return on equity of 2.24%. Datadog’s revenue was up 73.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Datadog will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Datadog news, CFO David M. Obstler sold 10,000 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.25, for a total transaction of $1,202,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 209,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,229,652.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Datadog news, CFO David M. Obstler sold 10,000 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.25, for a total transaction of $1,202,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 209,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,229,652.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Madre Armelle De sold 1,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $187,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 67,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,780,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 96,382 shares of company stock valued at $10,325,213 in the last quarter. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DDOG. JustInvest LLC grew its holdings in shares of Datadog by 53.7% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 4,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $883,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Datadog in the fourth quarter worth approximately $209,000. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in Datadog by 121.5% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 11,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,975,000 after buying an additional 6,082 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Datadog in the fourth quarter worth approximately $360,540,000. Finally, BOKF NA boosted its stake in Datadog by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 12,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,258,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

Featured Articles

