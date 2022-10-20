Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Raised to “Buy” at Canaccord Genuity Group

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a $110.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $120.00. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 39.24% from the stock’s current price.

DDOG has been the subject of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Datadog from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Datadog from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Datadog from $155.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Datadog in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $172.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Datadog from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Datadog presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.27.

Datadog Stock Performance

Shares of DDOG opened at $79.00 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.00 billion, a PE ratio of 7,907.91 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 3.31. Datadog has a one year low of $75.54 and a one year high of $199.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $95.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.03.

Insider Buying and Selling at Datadog

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.10. Datadog had a return on equity of 2.24% and a net margin of 0.48%. The business had revenue of $406.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $381.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Datadog will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO David M. Obstler sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.25, for a total transaction of $501,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 209,810 shares in the company, valued at $21,033,452.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Datadog news, insider Madre Armelle De sold 1,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $176,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 67,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,373,576. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO David M. Obstler sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.25, for a total transaction of $501,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 209,810 shares in the company, valued at $21,033,452.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 96,382 shares of company stock worth $10,325,213. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Datadog by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 108,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,514,000 after buying an additional 2,029 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Datadog in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Datadog in the 1st quarter worth $210,000. Elk River Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog during the first quarter worth $428,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its holdings in Datadog by 58.3% in the first quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

Datadog Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

Featured Articles

