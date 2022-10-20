DEI Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $37,931.00 (DEI)

DEI (DEI) traded up 7.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 20th. During the last week, DEI has traded 20.9% higher against the dollar. DEI has a market cap of $1.09 billion and $37,931.00 worth of DEI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DEI token can now be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000760 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000311 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00021103 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.80 or 0.00269022 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001371 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00004071 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00016945 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

DEI Profile

DEI is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on October 3rd, 2021. DEI’s official website is deus.finance. DEI’s official Twitter account is @deusdao. DEI’s official message board is medium.com/deus-finance.

Buying and Selling DEI

According to CryptoCompare, “Deimos is a peer to peer cryptocurrency with no ICO, no Pre-mine, and no Developer-fee per block. All the developer’s coins were fairly mined along with everyone else. Deimos is a fairly launched blockchain project, secured by a combination of five algorithms Proof of Work (PoW) consensus mechanism, focusing on fast payments for goods and services online (e-commerce integration) with nearly zero fees from anywhere in the universe.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEI directly using U.S. dollars.

