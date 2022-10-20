Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) PT Set at €61.00 by Sanford C. Bernstein

Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER – Get Rating) received a €61.00 ($62.24) target price from investment analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price objective points to a potential upside of 70.82% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DHER. Jefferies Financial Group set a €95.00 ($96.94) price objective on shares of Delivery Hero in a report on Monday, August 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €76.00 ($77.55) price objective on shares of Delivery Hero in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Berenberg Bank set a €75.00 ($76.53) price target on shares of Delivery Hero in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a €97.00 ($98.98) price target on shares of Delivery Hero in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €57.00 ($58.16) price target on shares of Delivery Hero in a report on Monday, July 11th.

Shares of ETR DHER opened at €35.71 ($36.44) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $9.06 billion and a P/E ratio of -7.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €42.52 and a 200 day moving average price of €38.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.01, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.19. Delivery Hero has a 52-week low of €23.88 ($24.37) and a 52-week high of €131.50 ($134.18).

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates approximately in 50 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

