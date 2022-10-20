Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) Issues Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.00-$1.25 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.01 billion-$12.47 billion. Delta Air Lines also updated its FY 2024 guidance to $7.00- EPS.

Delta Air Lines Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSE DAL traded down $0.36 during trading on Thursday, reaching $32.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 781,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,173,557. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.62 billion, a PE ratio of 295.64 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.45. Delta Air Lines has a 1-year low of $27.20 and a 1-year high of $46.27.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 13th. The transportation company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.02). Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 32.62% and a net margin of 0.18%. The firm had revenue of $13.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. Delta Air Lines’s quarterly revenue was up 52.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Delta Air Lines

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $47.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Cowen upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Argus lowered shares of Delta Air Lines from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $65.00 to $56.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $49.85.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 124.9% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,273 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 429.0% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,349 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC bought a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.