Dero (DERO) Price Up 2.6% Over Last Week

Dero (DERO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 20th. One Dero coin can now be purchased for $4.03 or 0.00021031 BTC on major exchanges. Dero has a market cap of $52.24 million and $95,755.00 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Dero has traded 2.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,173.45 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000312 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00021209 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $51.54 or 0.00268819 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.63 or 0.00118038 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $143.40 or 0.00747916 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $107.75 or 0.00561962 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000762 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005198 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47.85 or 0.00249546 BTC.

Dero Coin Profile

Dero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 27th, 2018. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,955,706 coins. The Reddit community for Dero is https://reddit.com/r/deroproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dero’s official website is dero.io. The official message board for Dero is forum.dero.io. Dero’s official Twitter account is @deroproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Dero Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Dero is the first crypto project to combine a Proof of Work blockchain with a DAG block structure and wholly anonymous transactions. The fully distributed ledger processes transactions with a twelve-second average block time and is secure against majority hashrate attacks. Dero will be the first CryptoNote blockchain to have smart contracts on its native chain without any extra layers or secondary blockchains.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dero using one of the exchanges listed above.

