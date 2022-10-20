Dero Price Tops $4.13 (DERO)

Dero (DERO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 20th. One Dero coin can now be purchased for $4.13 or 0.00021684 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Dero has traded down 4.6% against the dollar. Dero has a total market cap of $53.51 million and $119,673.00 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19,044.49 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000312 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00021477 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $51.12 or 0.00268432 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.61 or 0.00113495 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $141.47 or 0.00742846 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $106.27 or 0.00557997 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000740 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005240 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $46.80 or 0.00245763 BTC.

Dero Profile

Dero (CRYPTO:DERO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on June 27th, 2018. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,957,132 coins. Dero’s official Twitter account is @deroproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Dero is https://reddit.com/r/deroproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dero’s official message board is forum.dero.io. The official website for Dero is dero.io.

Buying and Selling Dero

According to CryptoCompare, “Dero is the first crypto project to combine a Proof of Work blockchain with a DAG block structure and wholly anonymous transactions. The fully distributed ledger processes transactions with a twelve-second average block time and is secure against majority hashrate attacks. Dero will be the first CryptoNote blockchain to have smart contracts on its native chain without any extra layers or secondary blockchains.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dero using one of the exchanges listed above.

