Destination XL Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXLG) CFO Sells $57,800.00 in Stock

Destination XL Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXLG – Get Rating) CFO Peter H. Jr. Stratton sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.78, for a total value of $57,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 202,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,172,681.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
DXLG stock opened at $6.25 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $385.98 million, a PE ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.51. Destination XL Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.27 and a 1 year high of $8.99.
Destination XL Group (NASDAQ:DXLG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter. Destination XL Group had a return on equity of 80.07% and a net margin of 17.81%. The firm had revenue of $144.63 million for the quarter.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Destination XL Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.
Destination XL Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of big and tall men's clothing and shoes in the United States and Canada. Its stores offer sportswear and dresswear; fashion-neutral items, including jeans, casual slacks, T-shirts, polo shirts, dress shirts, and suit separates; and casual clothing.
