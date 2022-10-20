Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) Price Target to €67.00

KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSYGet Rating) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €63.00 ($64.29) to €67.00 ($68.37) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on KBCSY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on KBC Group from €67.00 ($68.37) to €64.00 ($65.31) in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on KBC Group from €5.90 ($6.02) to €6.40 ($6.53) in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.91.

KBCSY traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $23.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,105. KBC Group has a 52 week low of $22.72 and a 52 week high of $49.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.76 and its 200-day moving average is $28.13. The firm has a market cap of $19.86 billion, a PE ratio of 7.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.20.

KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSYGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. KBC Group had a return on equity of 11.19% and a net margin of 21.94%. Equities analysts anticipate that KBC Group will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KBC Group NV, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated bank-insurance services primarily for retail, private banking, small and medium sized enterprises, and mid-cap clients. The company offers demand deposits and savings accounts; home and mortgage loans; consumer finance and SME funding services; credit, investment fund and asset management, and life and non-life insurance; and cash management, payments, trade finance, lease, money market, capital market products, and stockbroking services.

