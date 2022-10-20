Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) Price Target to $90.00

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 63.61% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on FBHS. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $76.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $84.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.54.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Stock Performance

NYSE:FBHS opened at $55.01 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.07. Fortune Brands Home & Security has a 52-week low of $53.42 and a 52-week high of $109.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a PE ratio of 9.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.55.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fortune Brands Home & Security

Fortune Brands Home & Security ( NYSE:FBHS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 26.19% and a net margin of 9.41%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Fortune Brands Home & Security will post 6.39 EPS for the current year.

In other Fortune Brands Home & Security news, Director A D. David Mackay sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at $360,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fortune Brands Home & Security

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 2.6% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 73,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha grew its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 41.4% during the first quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 14,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after buying an additional 4,227 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 42.9% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 12.8% during the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 685,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,070,000 after buying an additional 77,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 15.4% during the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 154,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,470,000 after buying an additional 20,582 shares during the last quarter. 85.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Company Profile

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, and Shaws brands in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

