Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates €133.00 Price Target for Airbus (EPA:AIR)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €133.00 ($135.71) price objective on Airbus (EPA:AIR – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. UBS Group set a €139.00 ($141.84) price objective on Airbus in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays set a €155.00 ($158.16) price target on Airbus in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €155.00 ($158.16) price target on Airbus in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €146.00 ($148.98) price target on Airbus in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €140.00 ($142.86) price target on Airbus in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th.

Airbus Stock Up 0.6 %

AIR opened at €100.88 ($102.94) on Monday. Airbus has a 52 week low of €68.28 ($69.67) and a 52 week high of €99.97 ($102.01). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €97.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is €101.11.

Airbus Company Profile

Airbus SE engages in the designing, manufacturing, and delivering aerospace products, services, and solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

