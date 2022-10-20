Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims Taylor Wimpey (OTCMKTS:TWODF) Target Price to GBX 115

Taylor Wimpey (OTCMKTS:TWODF – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 186 ($2.25) to GBX 115 ($1.39) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

TWODF has been the subject of a number of other reports. HSBC cut shares of Taylor Wimpey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Berenberg Bank downgraded Taylor Wimpey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Taylor Wimpey from GBX 180 ($2.17) to GBX 170 ($2.05) in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Taylor Wimpey in a report on Friday, July 8th. They set an “underweight” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.33.

Taylor Wimpey Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:TWODF remained flat at $0.95 during midday trading on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.23 and a 200-day moving average of $1.43. Taylor Wimpey has a fifty-two week low of $0.95 and a fifty-two week high of $2.40.

About Taylor Wimpey

Taylor Wimpey plc operates a residential developer in the United Kingdom and Spain. It builds and delivers various homes and communities, including apartments to six-bedroom houses. Taylor Wimpey plc was founded in 1880 and is based in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

